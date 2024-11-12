Malema Urged To Rejoin ANC To Escape Zuma’s "Snake-like" Revenge

I think that decision was too harsh, we should found a better way. He went out of his way misled by Floyd [Shivambu] who never loved the ANC.

They went and formed a political party that now Floyd has left because of the snake that ate him.

Malatji made these comments in an interview with MDN TV on Monday, amid struggles within the EFF, including resignations, internal conflicts, and factionalism.

Recently, several high-ranking EFF members, such as Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and Jimmy Manyi, left the party to join the MK Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma.

They claimed the MK Party offered a solution to the ongoing struggles of black people.

Zuma resigned in 2018 under pressure from the ANC, facing corruption charges and accusations of taking money from the Gupta family.

The EFF, led by Malema, was the main party pushing for his impeachment.

Malatji suggested that Malema misjudged Zuma’s willingness to forgive his expulsion from the ANC and made a mistake.

He warned that Malema should return to the ANC to avoid Zuma’s revenge, describing Zuma as a “snake” who could slowly destroy the EFF. Said Malatji:

Zuma is not a forgiving person, he is going to destroy him because he is doing everything in his power to destroy him because is settling scores. He is to blame because he brought a snake into his home. Now the snake is eating all these kids (EFF members). He must take responsibility for bringing a snake into his home, it’s him who went and collected the snake. If it’s biting him, we wish him all the best but he wants the poison to kill the snake, he must come to us, and we will give him the poison to kill the snake. But he is to blame for what is happening.

Meanwhile, the EFF is currently preparing for its elective conference next month.

