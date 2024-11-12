Puff Adder Bite Claims Life Of Snake Charmer In Chinhoyi

4 minutes ago Tue, 12 Nov 2024 07:01:28 GMT

A snake charmer from Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West Province tragically died on Thursday after being bitten by a puff adder.

According to The Herald, Show Chedu had attempted to showcase his latest catch—a puff adder he captured near his fowl run—when the incident occurred.

Known for his skill in catching snakes, including dangerous puff adders, Chedu was a familiar figure in the community.

