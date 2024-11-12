Puff Adder Bite Claims Life Of Snake Charmer In Chinhoyi
A snake charmer from Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West Province tragically died on Thursday after being bitten by a puff adder.
According to The Herald, Show Chedu had attempted to showcase his latest catch—a puff adder he captured near his fowl run—when the incident occurred.
Known for his skill in catching snakes, including dangerous puff adders, Chedu was a familiar figure in the community.
On that fateful day, an intoxicated Chedu reportedly paraded the snake around his compound, which ultimately led to the bite.
Spectators gathered to watch the impromptu display, taking pictures and recording videos as he handled the reptile.
Unfortunately, Chedu succumbed to the snake’s venom at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital while receiving treatment.
More: Pindula News