Tuckshop Owner Steals Electricity From ZESA Worth US$8,712
8 minutes agoTue, 12 Nov 2024 10:26:25 GMT
A 34-year-old man from Nyanga has received a wholly suspended 12-month prison sentence for unlawfully diverting electricity to his tuckshop.
Bright Maturura appeared before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court, charged with violating the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19).
The court heard that in July 2020, at Matema Business Centre in Nyanga, Maturura had directly connected a power cable from the grid to his tuckshop.
On December 14, 2023, ZESA employees discovered the illegal connection and apprehended him. His actions resulted in a loss of US$8,712 for ZESA.
The court sentenced Maturura to 12 months in prison, wholly suspended on the condition that he completes 420 hours of community service at Matema Primary School.
