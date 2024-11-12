Pindula|Search Pindula
Tuckshop Owner Steals Electricity From ZESA Worth US$8,712

8 minutes agoTue, 12 Nov 2024 10:26:25 GMT
A 34-year-old man from Nyanga has received a wholly suspended 12-month prison sentence for unlawfully diverting electricity to his tuckshop.

Bright Maturura appeared before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court, charged with violating the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19).

The court heard that in July 2020, at Matema Business Centre in Nyanga, Maturura had directly connected a power cable from the grid to his tuckshop.

On December 14, 2023, ZESA employees discovered the illegal connection and apprehended him. His actions resulted in a loss of US$8,712 for ZESA.

The court sentenced Maturura to 12 months in prison, wholly suspended on the condition that he completes 420 hours of community service at Matema Primary School.

Tags

ElectricityElectricity ActElectricity Theft

