Woman Pulls Attacker's Manhood To Avoid Rape

8 minutes agoTue, 12 Nov 2024 14:08:36 GMT
A 20-year-old man from Chief Nyajena’s area in Masvingo was convicted of attempted rape and sentenced to five years in prison.

The court heard that on November 3, 2024, at around midday, the offender accosted a 37-year-old woman who was walking to Nyamande Business Centre.

He jumped in front of her path, naked, and demanded to have sexual relations with her. The man then grabbed the woman by the hands and forced her to the ground.

However, the complainant resisted the attack. She pulled the man’s manhood and managed to escape, leaving him writhing in pain.

The woman promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to the offender’s arrest.

On November 8, 2024, the Chiredzi Regional Magistrates Court sentenced the 20-year-old man for his criminal actions.

