Zimbabwean Robber’s Feet Cut Off By Unknown Assailants Near Limpopo River
A suspected armed robber from Zimbabwe had his feet cut off after being cornered by unknown assailants along the Limpopo River near Beitbridge, where he allegedly operated.
It is believed that those he may have encountered during his criminal activities were responsible for this brutal act.
Graphic images shared on social media in Beitbridge showed the man lying on the ground, unable to move, with his severed feet beside him.
The man, who has not yet been identified but is believed to be from the Renco Mine area in Masvingo, was part of a group that targeted smugglers using informal crossing points to South Africa.
A voice note that accompanied the images explained how he was captured by his attackers, who then cut off his feet. It says:
Look at what has happened on the SA side, there is a robber who has had his legs chopped off by the river.
Police have refused to ferry him to hospital, he is still at the place. It is believed he is from Renco Mine. He was caught by the river (Limpopo).
Reports suggest that the man had since been taken to Musina Hospital for treatment.
More: Pindula News