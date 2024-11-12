Zimbabwean Robber’s Feet Cut Off By Unknown Assailants Near Limpopo River

7 minutes ago Tue, 12 Nov 2024 08:08:07 GMT

A suspected armed robber from Zimbabwe had his feet cut off after being cornered by unknown assailants along the Limpopo River near Beitbridge, where he allegedly operated.

It is believed that those he may have encountered during his criminal activities were responsible for this brutal act.

Graphic images shared on social media in Beitbridge showed the man lying on the ground, unable to move, with his severed feet beside him.

