Miner Shoots Armed Robber Dead In Concession

Chimanga who was alert armed himself with a pistol and an axe and shouted for help before firing on the robbers killing one and giving two more shots in the air to scare them and alert neighbors.

Chimanga then reported the incident to the police who attended the scene to investigate. They invited the deceased’s wife, 27-year-old Privilege Kakomo, who positively identified her husband’s body.

During further inquiries, Kakomo revealed that her husband had been with his accomplices all day before leaving around 6 PM the previous day.

The police then followed up at the residence of the second suspect, locating his wife, 29-year-old Consider Nyakudya, in Rujeko, Glendale.

She told the officers that her husband had left home on November 11 around 7 PM and did not return.

More: Pindula News

