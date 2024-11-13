Two Zimbabweans Arrested With Large Shipment Of Illicit Cigarettes In South Africa
Police in Limpopo Province, South Africa, have arrested two foreign nationals, aged 25 and 31, for possessing illicit Remington Gold cigarettes valued at around R1 million.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that the arrests occurred on Monday. Said Ledwaba:
Information was reportedly received regarding a white truck with Gauteng province registration, suspected of smuggling cigarettes from Zimbabwe to Gauteng via Northam.Feedback
In response, a joint operation was launched, involving Northam SAPS, Koedoeskop Rural Safety, and private security.
The team identified the truck and made a tactical stop to search it. Said Ledwaba:
A hidden compartment was found in the trailer, with a false panel concealing 170 boxes of illicit Remington Gold cigarettes with an estimated street value of R1.1 million.
The two foreign national male suspects were immediately arrested. They are expected to appear before Northam Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of possessing illicit cigarettes.
Police said the cigarettes, the truck, and its trailer were impounded.
