Zimbabwean Man Fatally Stabbed In Leeds, United Kingdom

A search, aided by a police helicopter, led to the arrest of two suspects aged 18 and 16 in the Middleton area shortly afterwards.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and are being investigated in connection with the murder.

The West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is leading the investigation and has confirmed the teenagers’ arrests.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said:

Our investigation remains in its very early stages, and we are still building up a picture of the circumstances in which this young man has been fatally attacked. His death, in such a sudden and violent way, is an absolute tragedy and we will be continuing to support his family at what is clearly a very difficult time for them, while working to get them the answers they need. We are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who witnessed a disturbance or anything suspicious at or around the address at any point leading up to when the emergency services were called shortly after midnight. We are carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area and would ask that people check their CCTV or doorbell footage for anything that could be relevant, as well as any dashcam footage from anyone who was driving in Winrose Avenue or the surrounding area around the time of the incident. We recognise that people in the community will be shocked by what has happened and I want to reassure them that we are treating this incident very seriously and liaising closely with our district policing colleagues who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area.

Friends described Saymore as a friendly and outgoing individual, fluent in Shona and known for his love of the nightlife.

He was a regular at Call Lane, a bustling street in central Leeds renowned for its vibrant nightlife, as well as Exodus, a popular spot on the edge of the city centre frequented by the Zimbabwean community in the area.

