Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Arrested For Bribery

5 minutes ago Fri, 15 Nov 2024 08:50:08 GMT

Bulawayo’s Deputy Mayor, Edwin Ndlovu, and the Chairperson of the Finance and Development Committee, Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo, have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of bribery.

Ndlovu represents Ward 8, while Moyo represents Ward 26 on the Bulawayo City Council.

The two councillors are accused of demanding a bribe of US$20,000 from a company looking to invest in Bulawayo.

