CCC MP, Agency Gumbo, Urges Mnangagwa To Appoint Minister Of State Security

Since then, the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has reportedly been directly controlled by President Mnangagwa, raising concerns about lack of oversight and transparency.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Thursday, Gumbo argued that without a Minister of National Security, Parliament is unable to interrogate and demand accountability on critical matters affecting national security. Said Gumbo (via CITE):

My statement of national importance arises from the Constitution of the land, particularly Section 225, which stipulates that the President must appoint a Minister to oversee any intelligence service. This section uses the word ‘must’, meaning the President has no discretion on whether to appoint, the only discretion is who he appoints. Yet, over a year after the elections and well into the second session of this Parliament, we still do not have a Minister responsible for National and State Security. This abrogation of constitutional obligation is dire. Without a Minister of National Security, we are unable to interrogate and demand accountability on critical matters affecting national security. This goes to the heart of our oversight role as Parliament.

Gumbo urged fellow parliamentarians to treat the vacancy of the State Security Minister as a national issue, beyond party politics.

He called on President Mnangagwa to address the matter urgently, emphasizing its importance for national security.

He also urged the Leader of Government Business to communicate Parliament’s concerns to the President.

Ncube was dismissed for allegedly intimidating attendees at a ZANU PF provincial meeting to confirm the winners of the party’s provincial elections.

Despite this, Ncube, a close ally of President Mnangagwa, was reinstated in 2023 as the Midlands Provincial and Devolution Affairs Minister following the President’s announcement of a 26-ministry Cabinet.

