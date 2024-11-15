Chunga Cheers On Warriors From Aalst, Belgium
Zimbabwean football legend Moses “Bambo” Chunga watched the European Nations League clash between Belgium and Italy last night.
Italy triumphed 1-0 over hosts Belgium to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Said Chunga:
It was tough luck for Belgium as they succumbed to a 0-1 loss. It was a great game though.
He then sent a heartfelt message of support to the Zimbabwe Warriors ahead of their crucial match against Kenya:
Today, my Belgian colleagues, supporters, friends, and I want to wish our Zimbabwe Warriors all the best in today’s game against Kenya.
We are rallying behind coach Nees and the boys, and we know that they will do it.
Sending love from Aalst, Belgium.
Chunga is currently in Belgium at the invitation of his former club, Eendracht Aalst, where he played from 1988 to 1992.
