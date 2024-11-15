Mother Allegedly Steals Pregnant Daughter’s Husband

Ethel is said to have established a with her daughter’s husband in the rural areas. Munyaradzi said:

She snatched my husband while I was pregnant, and they started a new life in the rural areas. When they left me, I started building on a stand bought by my husband, which she is now claiming ownership. Since she snatched my man, we are now co-wives, and everything has double ownership of. She has to suffer the same way l suffered when she took my husband away. Ndizvo zvavakada saka titori pachipari (They wanted it that way, so we're in a polygamus marriage).

Ethel Mupoperi testified in court that she has endured emotional and verbal abuse from her daughter, Munyaradzi.

She accused her daughter of being disrespectful and using various forms of abuse to make her pay for past actions.

Ethel also claimed that her daughter had demanded she leave her matrimonial home, claiming the house belonged to her as the rightful heir. She said:

My daughter asked me to leave my matrimonial home, claiming that she is the heir to the house. She has been hurling insults at me accusing me of snatching her husband. She is my only child, but she doesn’t treat me with respect. I own the property which she is claiming to be hers. I want her actions to be reprimanded by the courts and that she maintains peace while addressing me.

Magistrate Meenal Naratom granted Ethel Mupoperi’s request for a peace order against her daughter, Munyaradzi.

