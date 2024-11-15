ZRP Urges Security Firms To Conduct Lifestyle Audits On Guards

Do not hesitate to terminate the employment of individuals with criminal histories. Never compromise your integrity for profit by hiring criminals.

If your guards continue to be implicated in crime, we will have no choice but to view your organisation as a criminal syndicate masquerading as a security provider.

Recently, there has been a rise in armed robberies where security guards are attacked while carrying large sums of money.

Commissioner Chikunguru suggested that the police and security companies work together more closely to address this issue. He said:

First, I suggest we exchange contact information and start actively communicating, updating each other on what is happening, and sharing ideas on how we can win this battle. Ensure you have the contact details of your nearest police station, the officers in charge, and other security stakeholders. When armed robbers strike, contact us, and together we can effectively respond and combat this threat. Second, I urge you to engage us in helping you vet and train your guards. We welcome the opportunity to address your guards directly, providing them with security tips that can enhance their skills. Invite us to your companies and allow us to assist in this critical area. Additionally, we can provide counselling for guards struggling with substance abuse, which can adversely affect their performance and effectiveness.

In his third proposal, Commissioner Chikunguru suggested that the police should be given the authority to jointly monitor security guards during night patrols. He said:

You can establish log books for our police officers to sign when they pass by your premises. The finer details of this arrangement can be worked out between your organisation and the local police station, ensuring we collaborate effectively to maintain security. Lastly, I ask for unity in our march against crime. Collaborate closely with our public relations officers to receive the latest crime tips, share intelligence, and form social media groups to enhance our collective efforts in combating crime. This united approach will not only strengthen our response but also foster a sense of community vigilance essential in our fight against criminal activities.

Detective Inspector Anele Mkandla, acting officer-in-charge of CID Homicide (Harare), has expressed concern over the increasing number of house and business robberies in Zimbabwe.

He said security guards are being tricked and overpowered by robbers due to inadequate training in firearm use adding that there is a need for better training to help security guards respond effectively to violent crimes.

Mkandla also noted that many business premises rely on security guards and alarm systems, but guards are often captured and disarmed.

Armed robberies have targeted security companies, with reaction teams being cornered and their service pistols stolen, which are then used in other robberies.

Mkandla urged security companies to improve training and support for their guards to combat the rise in violent crimes.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment