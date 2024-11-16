Chivayo Offers US$10,000 For 4-Year-Old Girl’s Heart Surgery After Social Media Appeal

8 minutes ago Sat, 16 Nov 2024 06:29:06 GMT

Wicknell Chivayo has offered to cover the US$10,000 needed for 4-year-old Manase Jessie to undergo life-saving heart surgery in India.

Chivayo, a socialite known for his lavish lifestyle, stepped in after journalist Hopewell Chin’ono shared the urgent plea for help on his social media pages on Thursday. Reads the appeal: