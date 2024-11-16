Chivayo Offers US$10,000 For 4-Year-Old Girl’s Heart Surgery After Social Media Appeal
Wicknell Chivayo has offered to cover the US$10,000 needed for 4-year-old Manase Jessie to undergo life-saving heart surgery in India.
Chivayo, a socialite known for his lavish lifestyle, stepped in after journalist Hopewell Chin’ono shared the urgent plea for help on his social media pages on Thursday. Reads the appeal:
Manase is 4 years old, is reaching out to you with a heartfelt plea for funding. Manase was diagnosed with heart failure in May 2024 at Marina Paediatric Hospital in Botswana by Doctor David cardiologist and was referred to Doctor Machawira Heart Surgeon who has made it clear that her condition can only be treated in India. The cost of this surgery in India is 10,000 USD. Your compassionate assistance could be the life that pulls her out of the situation.Feedback
You may transfer your donation or direct it to +263 775 640 660 EcoCash Number – Antonia Mabhundu (Mother).
Commenting on Chin’ono’s post, Chivayo offered to cover the full US$10,000 required for the young girl’s heart surgery. He wrote:
For the first time, I agree and will support what @daddyhope has posted. I am willing to pay the whole 10 thousand USD directly to the Doctor or Hospital in India. Please get them to contact my lawyer Sikhumbuzo Mpofu at Mnangate & Associates and he will do the needful immediately. God bless.
Chin’ono acknowledged Chivayo’s response and said he had informed Jessie’s family about the generous offer.
