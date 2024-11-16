Illegal Miners In South African Mine Not Trapped, But "Refusing" To Resurface - Police

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone had initially told SABC News on Tuesday that the estimates from the community could not be confirmed.

However, on Thursday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told Newzroom Afrika that the earlier figure of 4,000 to 4,500 miners was “exaggerated.” Said Mathe:

In terms of the numbers, we do feel that the numbers are being exaggerated. We have pulled all resources and mobilised all resources to work on this particular case. Police have been collecting information. We have our intelligence operatives on the ground that are working closely with key stakeholders. Police have managed to estimate the numbers to be between 350 and 400. We don’t dispute that there are hundreds of illegal miners that are underground and refuse to resurface. We’re only disputing the exaggeration of the thousands that are still stuck underground.

Despite repeated efforts by police to convince the illegal miners to resurface, Brigadier Mathe confirmed that their pleas have been ignored. Said Mathe:

We have been making the call to the miners to resurface and as a responsible government. We have gone to great lengths to try and communicate to ensure that all these illegal miners resurface safely. We have gone as far as writing posters and sending them down to the shafts. Police sent a negotiator as well and allowed food and water to be delivered down to these illegal miners to allow them to gain strength so that they will be able to come out. But those efforts fell on deaf ears. Police are now in a situation where these illegal miners refuse to resurface and cooperate with the SAPS. We have no choice but to stamp the authority of the state. We are not backing down as law enforcement, we have the responsibility to combat and prevent all incidences of criminality and illegal mining is one of them.

Two weeks ago, at least 500 illegal miners emerged from abandoned mines in Orkney, North West Province, after succumbing to starvation and dehydration as Operation Vala Umgodi task teams monitored the area.

