South Africa’s Mia le Roux Pulls Out of Miss Universe 2024 Due To Health Concerns
Mia le Roux, who was set to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe finals in Mexico, has withdrawn from the competition due to health concerns.
The 28-year-old made history in August as the first-ever deaf woman to be crowned Miss South Africa. Her victory came amid controversy at the Miss South Africa competition, which saw finalist Chidimma Adetshina withdraw after facing online abuse over her Nigerian heritage.
Le Roux had spent several weeks in Mexico preparing for the prestigious pageant, but the Miss South Africa organisation announced that her health and well-being were their top priority. They pledged to support her until she returns to full health.
Her withdrawal means South Africa will not be represented at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, where le Roux was among 120 contestants vying for the coveted title. She said in a statement:
Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me.
However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength.
However, Le Roux has not disclosed the exact nature of the health issue that led to her withdrawal from the Miss Universe competition.
Last month, she expressed her excitement about the opportunity to represent South Africa at the prestigious pageant, describing it as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to have her voice heard on a global stage.
She had hoped to showcase the country’s “beautiful diversity” to the world.
Diagnosed with profound hearing loss at just one-year-old, Le Roux relies on a cochlear implant to help her perceive sound.
In an earlier interview, she shared the challenges of her journey, revealing that it took two years of speech therapy before she was able to say her first words.
More: Pindula News