South Africa’s Mia le Roux Pulls Out of Miss Universe 2024 Due To Health Concerns

Her withdrawal means South Africa will not be represented at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, where le Roux was among 120 contestants vying for the coveted title. She said in a statement:

Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength.

However, Le Roux has not disclosed the exact nature of the health issue that led to her withdrawal from the Miss Universe competition.

Last month, she expressed her excitement about the opportunity to represent South Africa at the prestigious pageant, describing it as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to have her voice heard on a global stage.

She had hoped to showcase the country’s “beautiful diversity” to the world.

Diagnosed with profound hearing loss at just one-year-old, Le Roux relies on a cochlear implant to help her perceive sound.

In an earlier interview, she shared the challenges of her journey, revealing that it took two years of speech therapy before she was able to say her first words.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment