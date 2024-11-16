ZRP Arrests Three More Suspects Linked To Armed Robbery Syndicate

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi issued a statement confirming the arrests and providing further details on the investigation into the string of robberies. Reads the statement:

UPDATE ON ARREST OF SPENCER MAPFUMO AND OTHERS FOR ARMED ROBBERY CASES IN AND AROUND HARARE

Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s press statement released on 04th November 2024 on the arrest of Spencer Mapfumo (42), Patrick Chibaba alias Mupositori (38), Tarwirei Madzudzu alias Mukanya (50), Paddington Meki (44) and Washington Marunze (36) in connection with seven cases of armed robbery including an armed robbery incident which occurred on 28th October 2024 at Dinwoo Investments, Workington, Harare where US$ 30 000.00 cash was stolen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of three additional suspects in connection with the armed robbery cases. The suspects are, Sydney Chemhere alias Seedza (42), Tinotenda Mabhandi alias Timbobo (38) and Munyaradzi Gadzikwa (36).

On 11th November 2024, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare arrested Sydney Chemhere after receiving information that he was hiding in Glenview 7, Harare. The arrest led to the recovery of eight Emex explosives and three fuse cables.

Tinotenda Mabhande was later arrested at Makomva Shops, Glenview, Harare. Munyaradzi Gadzikwa was arrested on 12th November 2024 while allegedly receiving spiritual deliverance from a traditional healer at a house in Glenview 1, Harare.

The three suspects are further clearing five cases of robbery which occurred between 31st July 2024 and 03rd October 2024 in Harare, including a case of armed robbery which occurred on 31st July 2024 at a church in Budiriro 5B, Harare where USD 2 599.00 cash, a cellphone and three passports were stolen and another case of armed robbery which occurred on 18th August 2024 at a house along Chinhamora Street, Ruwa where USD 2 300.00 cash was stolen.

The suspects are also linked to a case of robbery which occurred on 03rd October 2024 at a private security company along Lighton Road, Avondale, Harare where USD 80.00 cash, a laptop, four 303 rifles, a 0.22 rifle, three revolvers and several plastic bags containing live ammunition were stolen.

All in all, the suspects are clearing twelve cases of armed robbery where churches, companies and residential areas were targeted. Investigations are ongoing to link the suspects to other robbery cases.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for providing valuable information which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding criminal activities to the Police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.