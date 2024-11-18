Pindula|Search Pindula
6-month-old Baby Dies After Falling Into Hot Water In Harare

22 minutes agoMon, 18 Nov 2024 08:20:37 GMT
A 6-month-old baby died in severe pain after falling into a bucket of hot water in Kambuzuma, Harare on Friday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the tragedy via a statement posted on their official social media handle, saying:

The ZRP reports a tragic incident in which a baby girl (6 months) died upon admission at a local hospital in Harare after falling in a 20-litre bucket filled with hot water on 15/11/24 at a house in Kambuzuma 5, Harare.

The mother of the victim had left the bucket near a couch where the baby was sitting.

However, the ZRP did not give any further details regarding the tragic incident.

