Kariba Dam Water Levels Continue To Fall Despite Rainfall

8 minutes ago Mon, 18 Nov 2024 09:29:52 GMT

The water level at the Kariba Dam continues to decline, despite some rainfall in the reservoir and its immediate catchment area.

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) reported on Monday, November 18, that the lake level has dropped to 476.03m, representing just 3.71% of usable storage.

This marks a significant decrease compared to the same date in 2023, when the lake level stood at 477.68m, with 15.15% of usable storage. ZRA said:

