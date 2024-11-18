Murder Suspect Returns To Crime Scene 9 Years Later, Claims Harassment By Victim's Ghost

A local villager, speaking to CITE, revealed that Moyo had been jailed for the crime but was released in 2014. Added the villager:

In 2016, he raped two women in Matjinge and Gambo, then evaded police by hiding in the Tsholotsho bush, where he committed another rape before being caught.

Witnesses told CITE that Moyo arrived in the village under police escort, who announced that he was there to assist in locating the remains of a person allegedly murdered near the Big Bite shops in 2015.

According to local sources, a woman named Loveness Dube played a role in the incident by allegedly helping Moyo lure the victim, claiming she had arranged a job for him in Lupane. Said a villager:

The victim, unaware, travelled with Dube to Bulawayo, where he was met by Moyo and others at Big Bite shops. They gave him alcohol and killed him later that night. Moyo confessed that Big Bite took parts of the victim’s body – including his head, hand, foot and private parts – and burned the remains with 10 litres of petrol.

Villagers claimed that the morning after the murder, Dube discovered bones, a satchel, and a birth certificate at the site.

Unable to read, Moyo began using the birth certificate without realising it revealed the identity of the deceased.

During his conversations with the villagers, Moyo disclosed that four people were involved in the murder: Big Bite, Loveness, Tendai, and another unnamed individual.

He claimed that he had been haunted by the victim, who appeared in his dreams demanding to be taken home.

The villagers also said Moyo confessed that Big Bite had promised him R20 000 but did not pay it.

