Tropical Cyclone Bheki: Heavy Weather Expected For Mauritius And Rodrigues

6 minutes ago Mon, 18 Nov 2024 16:28:03 GMT

A new tropical cyclone named BHEKI has formed over the southern Indian Ocean and is currently moving south-west.

According to ReliefWeb, as of 18 November at 6:00 UTC, the cyclone’s centre was located in the sea, approximately 670 km northeast of Rodrigues island, Mauritius, with maximum sustained winds reaching 155 km/h.

BHEKI is expected to continue its southwest trajectory, passing north of Rodrigues Island on 19 November. On 20 and 21 November, it will approach Mauritius as a tropical storm and later near Réunion as a tropical depression.

Feedback