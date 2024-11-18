Pindula|Search Pindula
Tropical Cyclone Bheki: Heavy Weather Expected For Mauritius And Rodrigues

6 minutes agoMon, 18 Nov 2024 16:28:03 GMT
A new tropical cyclone named BHEKI has formed over the southern Indian Ocean and is currently moving south-west.

According to ReliefWeb, as of 18 November at 6:00 UTC, the cyclone’s centre was located in the sea, approximately 670 km northeast of Rodrigues island, Mauritius, with maximum sustained winds reaching 155 km/h.

BHEKI is expected to continue its southwest trajectory, passing north of Rodrigues Island on 19 November. On 20 and 21 November, it will approach Mauritius as a tropical storm and later near Réunion as a tropical depression.

As a result, heavy rainfall and strong winds are anticipated across Rodrigues Island on 19 November, followed by similar weather conditions for Mauritius and Réunion on 20 and 21 November.

More: Pindula News

