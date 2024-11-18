ZRP Denies Issuing Statement on Filming Tragic Incidents, Calls It Fake

The police warns individuals and groups trying to issue statements on behalf of the Zimbabwe Republic Police that the law will be applied on them without fear or favour.

The public and media are urged to dismiss it with the contempt it deserves. The signature on the statement is not that of Commissioner Nyathi and clearly shows that it has been doctored.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a fake press statement by a yet-to-be-identified person titled, ‘Filming of tragic incidents and legal action‘. The Police has not issued the statement.

Below is the statement that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has formally distanced itself from:

FILMING OF TRAGIC INCIDENTS AND LEGAL ACTION

The Zimbabwe Republic Police strongly condemns the distressing behaviour of individuals who choose to film citizens during tragic incidents, such as accidents or drownings, rather than offering assistance or calling for emergency services.

This conduct is not only morally reprehensible but also constitutes a violation of the dignity and privacy of the victims and their families.

In light of recent incidents, the ZRP supports pressing criminal charges against those who engage in this intrusive and harmful behaviour.

Filming or sharing footage of individuals in life-threatening situations without their consent or the consent of their families is unacceptable and warrants legal repercussions.

The primary concern in any emergency should be the safety and well-being of those involved. The act of filming or sharing such distressing footage is deeply disrespectful and adds unnecessary trauma to those already affected by the incident.

We fully support law enforcement in taking appropriate action against those who exploit these tragic moments for personal gain or notoriety.

The Police urges the public to prioritise compassion and responsibility during emergencies. Witnesses should focus on calling emergency services, providing aid if it is safe to do so, and respecting the privacy and dignity of those involved.

Zimbabwe Republic Police remains committed to fostering a community that values respect, empathy, and civic responsibility.

We encourage residents to stand together against this troubling trend and to act with humanity and decency in all situations.