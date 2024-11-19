Mambo Dhuterere Unveils New Album "Kudenga Kuna Manuwero"

Instruction from the Holy Spirit. Those two are talented and need to be introduced to people and let the listeners decide. I believe Frets Donzvo is more of a musician than he is an actor, he is good at acting but music itori calling.

The visuals for the title track “Kudenga kuna Manuwere” and the song “Sunungura neZodzo,” both sponsored by the global insurance firm Diaspora Insurance, were released on Monday.

Within just 20 hours of their debut, the two videos collectively garnered an impressive 175,000 views. Said Dhuterere:

Diaspora Insurance sponsored two videos Sunungura Nezodzo and Kudenga Kuna Manuwere. It made the production so much easier because we had enough money to pay zvese zvaida mari.

He explained that the concept behind the album was to foster a deep connection with one’s inner self, with Jesus as the central message of the project. Said Dhuterere:

It was to address and heal the inner being mostly following my calling from God almighty. Ukataura nyaya dzekudenga usinga taure Manuwero hapana nyaya dzawataura ndiye muridzi we nyaya dzese.

