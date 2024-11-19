MPs Call For Introduction Of Distinct Licences For Automatic And Manual Vehicles

Considering the modern age where automatic vehicles are becoming more prevalent, we call upon the government to introduce two distinct driver’s licences… Last year, the Minister of Transport bemoaned corruption due to the issuance of driver’s licences amid high demand for licences and the issue of the difficulties in operating a manual transmission vehicle. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 So the introduction of two distinct (drivers licences) would lessen the demand hence reducing corruption.

Mhetu argued that automatic vehicles have become dominant on the roads, and authorities should move away from the assumption that all drivers who obtained licences for manual vehicles are capable of operating automatic ones. He said:

We need to ensure that all driving school instructors are equipped to provide both manual vehicles and automatic transmission vehicles. We need to review and update driver’s licence regulations to reflect the changes and align with international best practices.

Kadoma Central MP Gift Mambipiri (CCC) echoed Mhetu’s sentiments, saying the introduction of two distinct licences would provide people with the option to choose the type of licence that best suits their needs. He said:

This will help the nation to save time and resources as the majority are in favour of using automatic vehicles. This would make the government desist from using more capital on manual vehicles on people who later dump their knowledge as they will be using automatic vehicles.

Mambipiri argued that implementing two distinct licences would help reduce corruption in the issuance of driver’s licences.

