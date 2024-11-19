Siblings Jailed For Slaughtering Brother’s Ox At Family Funeral

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on November 10, when the two brothers attended a funeral at their brother’s homestead.

Tensions flared after Hove and Mudzingwa accused the complainant of bewitching their deceased sibling. The disagreement escalated into a heated argument, which caused the complainant to flee his home in fear.

In an act of retaliation, Hove and Mudzingwa went to their brother’s kraal and unlawfully slaughtered one of his oxen.

They served a portion of the meat at the funeral while leaving the remainder in the complainant’s bedroom. The ox, valued at US$500, was not recovered.

Despite the brothers’ actions, the court allowed for the possibility of a reduced sentence, contingent on their compensation to the complainant.

As it stands, the two will each spend nine years behind bars unless the compensation is made.

