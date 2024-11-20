24-Year-Old Man Found Murdered In Harare Central Business District

4 minutes ago Wed, 20 Nov 2024 11:47:55 GMT

A 24-year-old man was found murdered at the intersection of Simon Vengesai Muzenda Street and Nelson Mandela Street in Harare on Tuesday morning.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder, saying the body of Artwell Nyamayaro had multiple stab wounds on his right leg. He said: