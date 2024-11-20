24-Year-Old Man Found Murdered In Harare Central Business District
A 24-year-old man was found murdered at the intersection of Simon Vengesai Muzenda Street and Nelson Mandela Street in Harare on Tuesday morning.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder, saying the body of Artwell Nyamayaro had multiple stab wounds on his right leg. He said:
Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Artwell Nyamayaro (24) was found dead with stab wounds on the right leg at corner Simon Vengesai Muzenda Street and Nelson Mandela Street on 19/11/24 at around 0645 hours.Feedback
Police recovered a Mazda Demio vehicle, registration number AFS 3528, at the scene. The driver’s seat was blood stained and the vehicle had two punctured tyres. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that the man was stabbed while inside his car, and his body was later discovered beneath the shade of a nearby building.
