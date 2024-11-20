Armed Robber Shot Dead In Foiled Fuel Station Heist
4 minutes agoWed, 20 Nov 2024 14:47:04 GMT
An armed robber was reportedly shot and killed on Tuesday morning during an attempted robbery at a fuel service station in Kadoma.
According to police sources cited by The Herald, two robbers armed with machetes targeted Spencer Fuel Service Station around 3 AM.
The security guards at the fuel station responded by shooting one of the robbers, while the other managed to escape.
The ZRP spokesperson in Mashonaland West Province, Inspector Ian Kohwera, could not confirm the details of the incident.
More: Pindula News