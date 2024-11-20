Armed Robber Shot Dead In Foiled Fuel Station Heist

4 minutes ago Wed, 20 Nov 2024 14:47:04 GMT

An armed robber was reportedly shot and killed on Tuesday morning during an attempted robbery at a fuel service station in Kadoma.

According to police sources cited by The Herald, two robbers armed with machetes targeted Spencer Fuel Service Station around 3 AM.

The security guards at the fuel station responded by shooting one of the robbers, while the other managed to escape.

