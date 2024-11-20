Bulawayo Woman’s Luxury Car Vanishes While Getting Washed

Police are appealing for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of an unknown accused person who stole a white Toyota Fortuner with a GP number plate.

On the 18th of November 2024 at around 1000 hours, the complainant, a female adult aged 40 years of Reigate suburb, asked her employee to take her vehicle for a carwash.

He then took the vehicle, a South African-registered, white Toyota Fortuner, Registration Number JN10 YP GP to Tunnel Carwash located along R. Mugabe Way and left it with the carwash staff so that it could be washed and he returned to work.

At around 4 PM, the complainant went to the car wash in the company of her driver intending to collect the vehicle.

She was advised by the manager that the vehicle had been stolen as they saw the car being driven off along Matopos Road due south and enquired from his subordinates if they had released the vehicle.

None of them confirmed having given the keys to anyone nor authorized the release of the vehicle.