Bulawayo Woman’s Luxury Car Vanishes While Getting Washed
A 40-year-old woman from Bulawayo has been left distressed after her car was stolen in plain sight of staff at a car wash on the outskirts of the Central Business District.
The vehicle, a white Toyota Fortuner with South African registration plates valued at US$22,000, was taken on Monday evening while it was left at the car wash for a cleaning service.
Police in Bulawayo have since launched a search for the vehicle. Inspector Abednico Ncube, spokesperson for the ZRP in Bulawayo Province, confirmed the incident to the Chronicle and appealed to the public for any information that could assist in recovering the vehicle and apprehending the perpetrator(s). He said:
Police are appealing for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of an unknown accused person who stole a white Toyota Fortuner with a GP number plate.
On the 18th of November 2024 at around 1000 hours, the complainant, a female adult aged 40 years of Reigate suburb, asked her employee to take her vehicle for a carwash.
He then took the vehicle, a South African-registered, white Toyota Fortuner, Registration Number JN10 YP GP to Tunnel Carwash located along R. Mugabe Way and left it with the carwash staff so that it could be washed and he returned to work.
At around 4 PM, the complainant went to the car wash in the company of her driver intending to collect the vehicle.
She was advised by the manager that the vehicle had been stolen as they saw the car being driven off along Matopos Road due south and enquired from his subordinates if they had released the vehicle.
None of them confirmed having given the keys to anyone nor authorized the release of the vehicle.
More: Pindula News