Dramatic Mountain Collapse In DR Congo Reveals Vast Copper Reserves

6 minutes ago Wed, 20 Nov 2024 15:03:33 GMT

A mountain collapse in the Democratic Republic of Congo has revealed huge copper reserves. Footage of the dramatic event has gone viral online, with many comments focusing on the need to protect the copper deposits from foreign interests.

According to Al Jazeera, the collapse occurred in the mineral-rich Katanga region of DR Congo. The viral footage shows hundreds of people gathered to witness the event, with those closest to the site running for cover as boulders fell.

Copper is one of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s most valuable natural resources, with immense reserves primarily located in the Katanga region (now Haut-Katanga Province).

