Dramatic Mountain Collapse In DR Congo Reveals Vast Copper Reserves
A mountain collapse in the Democratic Republic of Congo has revealed huge copper reserves. Footage of the dramatic event has gone viral online, with many comments focusing on the need to protect the copper deposits from foreign interests.
According to Al Jazeera, the collapse occurred in the mineral-rich Katanga region of DR Congo. The viral footage shows hundreds of people gathered to witness the event, with those closest to the site running for cover as boulders fell.
Copper is one of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s most valuable natural resources, with immense reserves primarily located in the Katanga region (now Haut-Katanga Province).
This area is part of the Central African Copperbelt, recognised as the largest and richest mineral belt in the world.
DR Congo is known for having some of the largest high-grade copper deposits globally. Katanga’s copper is known for its quality and relatively low production costs, making it competitive in global markets.
The region also contains other valuable resources, including cobalt, uranium, tin, and zinc.
More: Pindula News