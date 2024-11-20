Only Four Heads Of State To Attend SADC Extraordinary Summit In Harare

8 minutes ago Wed, 20 Nov 2024 08:29:54 GMT

Only four of the 15 Heads of State will attend the SADC Extraordinary Summit chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare on Wednesday.

Among the attendees are Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, and incoming SADC chair, Madagascar’s Andry Nirina Rajoelina.

Botswana’s new President, Duma Gideon Boko, will also attend, marking his first SADC summit since taking office on October 30.

