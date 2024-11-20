Only Four Heads Of State To Attend SADC Extraordinary Summit In Harare
Only four of the 15 Heads of State will attend the SADC Extraordinary Summit chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare on Wednesday.
Among the attendees are Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, and incoming SADC chair, Madagascar’s Andry Nirina Rajoelina.
Botswana’s new President, Duma Gideon Boko, will also attend, marking his first SADC summit since taking office on October 30.
Other notable attendees include South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Eswatini Prime Minister Russel Mmiso Dlamini, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council of Zanzibar-Tanzania Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Angolan Minister of Defence Joao Ernesto Santos, and Seychelles’ Minister of Internal Affairs Charles Errol Fonseka.
The SADC Council of Ministers convened on Monday, followed by the Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika on Tuesday, leading up to the Extraordinary Summit.
In a statement, the SADC Secretariat said that the summit will review the security situation in the region, particularly focusing on the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. It added:
The SADC region deployed the SAMIDRC on 15th December 2023 on a one-year mandate as a regional response to address the security situation in the DRC and restore peace, security and stability to pave the way for sustainable development.
The Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government will be preceded by the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, which will be Chaired by HE Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council representing Her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics Defence and Security Co-operation.
More: Pindula News