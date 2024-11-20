Warriors Fall Short In Final AFCON Qualifier, Losing 2-1 To Cameroon

18 minutes ago Wed, 20 Nov 2024 07:47:52 GMT

Zimbabwe lost 2-1 to Cameroon in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Yaounde on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the loss, Zimbabwe has qualified for the AFCON tournament in Morocco next year.

Cameroon, with 11 points, topped the group, while Zimbabwe, with 9 points, needed a win to surpass them.

Feedback