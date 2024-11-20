Warriors Fall Short In Final AFCON Qualifier, Losing 2-1 To Cameroon
Zimbabwe lost 2-1 to Cameroon in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Yaounde on Tuesday afternoon.
Despite the loss, Zimbabwe has qualified for the AFCON tournament in Morocco next year.
Cameroon, with 11 points, topped the group, while Zimbabwe, with 9 points, needed a win to surpass them.
Vincent Aboubakar and Georges-Kevin N’Koudou scored for Cameroon in the 18th and 23rd minutes.
Goalkeeper Washington Arubi made crucial saves to keep Zimbabwe in the game.
Terrence Dzvukamanja scored for Zimbabwe, assisted by Jordan Zemura.
Dzvukamanja had a second goal disallowed for offside, although replays suggested it should have stood.
Zimbabwe finished the group with two wins, three draws, and one loss, their only defeat coming in yesterday’s match.
The 24 nations set to compete in the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco (Hosts) Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Algeria, DR Congo, Senegal, Egypt, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda, South Africa, Gabon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Sudan, Benin, Tanzania, Botswana, Mozambique.
More: Pindula News