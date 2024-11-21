Japan Donates US$5 Million To Support 37,000 Farmers In Zimbabwe

Under this project, small-scale farmers will be supported in growing sesame seeds to practice market-oriented agriculture and a Japanese trading company called ITOCHU Corporation is expected to play an important role in completing the value chain of the project. The Japanese government will provide financial assistance of approximately US$ 72,000 to ‘the project for the construction of storages for sesame farmers in Mwenezi District’ implemented by Sustainable Agriculture Technology (SAT). Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 SAT is expected to support sesame production and its procurement including value addition for the local and export market.

The initiative is crucial, as Zimbabwe faces ongoing climate challenges and food insecurity due to the El Niño-induced drought.

The project combines food assistance with climate-adaptive practices, to help smallholder farmers to cultivate more sustainable crops.

Production of Sesame, a crop with high market potential, will be one of the central value chains, enhancing export opportunities for Zimbabwean smallholder farmers.

Barbara Clemens, Country Representative and Director for WFP in Zimbabwe, said:

This invaluable contribution from the Government of Japan allows us to make food more available, easier to access, and more reliable for Zimbabwean families. By supporting farmers to grow food in a sustainable way and connect them to markets, we can address immediate food needs and empower communities to build a food-secure future.

Japan is a long-standing partner of WFP’s assistance in Zimbabwe. Since 2019, Japan has contributed over US$ 28 million to WFP-supported food assistance and resilience-building for vulnerable communities in the country.

