Magistrate Orders Age Verification For Young Goat Thief Who Claims Prosecutors Exaggerated His Age

During the proceedings, when asked who had exaggerated his age, the boy responded that the prosecutors had done so during the pre-trial interview.

In response, Gwazemba immediately halted the proceedings and directed the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service officers to carry out a clinical dental examination to accurately determine the boy’s age.

A clinical dental examination is a reliable method for estimating age, as it involves evaluating several key factors related to tooth development.

The sequence and timing of tooth eruption are particularly useful, especially for children and adolescents, as these stages correlate with specific age ranges. Additionally, the development of tooth crowns and roots can provide valuable insights into a person’s age.

As people age, the transparency of their dentin increases, a factor that can be measured to help estimate age. F

urthermore, the degree of wear on the teeth, known as attrition, can also offer clues about a person’s age, providing a comprehensive approach to determining the boy’s true age.

