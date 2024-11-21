Mnangagwa's Spokesman Says Chief Hwenje Set For Cancer Treatment In South Africa

In response to an X user named Twinsisters, who wished Chief Hwenje a speedy recovery, Charamba, using one of his multiple accounts under the name Jamwanda, stated, “He will be fine. He is leaving for SA for treatment.”

Commenting on Charamba’s response, journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono remarked that this illustrates how ZANU PF prioritises its own members while ordinary Zimbabweans are left to die at home. Wrote Chin’ono:

[Charamba] is talking about a Zimbabwean ZANUPF singer who has composed songs mocking anyone demanding accountability.

This singer, called Chief Hwenje, was diagnosed with cancer. Zimbabwe has not had radiotherapy cancer treatment machines for three years, and the health delivery system is in ruins.

Charamba tells his supporters that the ZANU PF singer is being flown to South Africa for treatment. The irony is tragic.

They have destroyed the public health system through the looting of public funds. When one of their own gets sick, they take them to South Africa.

What about YOU, who is not a ZANUPF singer? What about everyone else, as ordinary as they are Zimbabwean?

Ordinary Zimbabweans are simply dying in their homes without treatment because the health system collapsed years ago.

Those who survive are the ones fortunate enough to cross the border into South Africa to seek healthcare. This is what ZANUPF has delivered to Zimbabweans!

They are not even embarrassed to say publicly that they go to South Africa for treatment instead of fixing the public healthcare system so that everyone can have access to healthcare!