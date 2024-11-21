Ukraine Claims Russia Fired Intercontinental Ballistic Missile At Eastern City

The missile reportedly hit its target “without consequences,” though there were no immediate reports of casualties. Six of the nine projectiles were intercepted by Ukraine’s air defence systems.

Russian ICBMs have a range of over 6,200 miles, capable of reaching targets as far as the U.S. east coast.

These weapons are also capable of carrying nuclear warheads, which could make such a launch a symbolic or strategic signal from Moscow, though it has not been officially confirmed, reported The Guardian.

Russia has not acknowledged the use of an ICBM and did not mention it in its daily military briefing.

However, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova appeared to inadvertently reference the missile strike in a phone conversation caught on a hot mic, where an unidentified caller instructed her not to comment “on the ballistic missile strike”. The caller did not use the word intercontinental.

Under an agreement between the U.S. and Russia signed in 2000, each side is supposed to notify the other 24 hours in advance of any missile launch exceeding 500 km. It is unclear whether Russia followed this protocol.

Pavel Podvig, an expert on Russian nuclear weapons, warned that there wasn’t enough information to confirm whether the missile was an ICBM.

He suggested that while using an ICBM in a military context may not make sense due to its high cost and low accuracy, it could serve as a political or strategic signal.

The U.S. and UK have permitted longer-range missiles, like the Atacms and Storm Shadow, to be used against targets in or near Russia’s Kursk region, a development that Russia has warned it would respond to “accordingly.”

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv temporarily closed after receiving a warning of a “potential significant air attack.” The closure was linked to increased concerns over Russia’s missile activities, particularly ICBM threats.

Early reports from Dnipro suggested damage to an industrial enterprise and two fires in the city. Civilian impact remains limited, though full details have not been confirmed.

