ZIFA Appeals Committee To Decide Karoi United-Scottland Case

ZIFA General Secretary Yvonne Mapika Manwa communicated on two separate occasions regarding the upcoming hearing by the national association’s appeals committee.

On November 9, she informed Karoi United that their appeal had been acknowledged. Then, on November 13, she wrote to Martin Kweza, reminding the ZIFA presidential hopeful that the record of proceedings for the case was required.

The ZIFA Appeals Committee eventually heard the case, although no representatives from Scottland were present.

According to a statement from the Northern Region Soccer League, the verdict will be announced within seven days.

The ZIFA Appeals Committee may uphold the Northern Region Soccer League Disciplinary Committee’s ruling to declare Scottland the winner of the match with a 3-0 scoreline. If that happens, the Mabvuku-based team will be promoted to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

If the Appeals Committee overrules the NRSL Disciplinary Committee and declares the match a 1-1 draw as per precedence, Scottland will lose the title to MWOS, as the Norton-based side would finish one point ahead of Scottland.

Alternatively, the ZIFA Appeals Committee could decide that the remaining two minutes of the match should be played to determine the outcome.

