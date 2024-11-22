Learners Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning At Private School Dinner

He became so weak that we had to rush him to the hospital, where he was admitted and given IV fluids.

At first, I thought he was the only one affected, but then I heard from the school’s WhatsApp group that many other parents were facing similar situations with their children.

The incident occurred on Saturday, and as of today (Thursday), the school has yet to release a comprehensive report regarding the near-fatal event involving our children.

Parents are now demanding an independent investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident.

We are deeply concerned by the school’s lack of transparency and responsiveness to this serious matter.

The failure to provide timely and detailed information has eroded our trust in the school’s ability to ensure the safety and well-being of our children.

Another parent who spoke to B-Metro said that she has lost a lot of money trying to get her daughter treated. She said:

My daughter’s condition was so critical after the party that I had to borrow money from friends and relatives to afford treatment at a reputable hospital. The incident has left me in significant debt. I believe the school must take immediate action, as numerous students and parents are currently hospitalised. The financial burden and emotional distress caused by this incident are immense, and it is imperative that the school takes responsibility for its negligence. We are extremely distressed by this incident and are worried about the potential long-term health implications for our child. We believe that the school has a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, and we are deeply disappointed that this incident has occurred.

Another parent speculated that the incident may have been caused by poor hygiene practices on the part of the caterers. She said:

I suspect that the incident was a case of food poisoning, possibly caused by rust from the cooking pots or the misuse of baking soda. We demand a full refund from the school and call for strict action against the caterers responsible for the event. This negligence has resulted in significant health risks and financial burdens for many families.

Riverdale Academy Principal Philani Mathe confirmed the suspected food poisoning incident, saying about 1,400 people attended the event, with reports of illness from four students. He said:

Approximately 1 400 people attended the event, and we have received reports of illness from about four students. We have been closely monitoring the condition of these students. The school is conducting a thorough investigation and will soon release a statement with definitive information on the causes of these illnesses.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment