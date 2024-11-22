Putin Confirms Use Of New Missile In Ukraine, Threatens To Hit Targets In US, UK

This contradicted Ukraine’s earlier claims, with President Zelensky and the foreign ministry alleging the attack was carried out by an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a claim that US officials quickly dismissed.

Had it been an ICBM, it would have marked the first use of such a missile in the war.

Putin said that the missile strike was a direct response to Ukraine’s use of US and UK long-range weapons, including ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles, which were recently authorised for use in Ukraine’s military operations.

He warned that Russia could target military facilities in the US and UK that allowed their weapons to be used against Russia.

The Russian leader also issued a stark warning to the West, stating that Moscow was “ready for any developments.”

The Pentagon’s deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, confirmed that the US had been notified “briefly” via Nuclear Risk Reduction channels, which are typically used for missile launch notifications.

Putin revealed that a test of a non-nuclear hypersonic version of the missile had been successful, with the target reached.

He claimed there was no way to counter such a weapon, which can strike at speeds of 10 Mach (around 2.5-3 km/s).

Putin concluded his statement with a warning to the West: “If anyone still doubts this, they shouldn’t. There will always be a response.”

