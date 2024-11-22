"Zimbabwe's Readmission To The Commonwealth May Encourage Reforms"

Political analyst Vivid Gwede, speaking to NewsDay, acknowledged that Zimbabwe’s readmission could offer an opportunity to improve its international image.

However, he argued that claims of significant democratic progress were not reflective of the situation on the ground. Said Gwede:

This is clear from the Commonwealth observer mission report on the last elections, the plight of many jailed political activists, and attempts to close the civic space. However, it appears that the outgoing secretary-general believes having Zimbabwe in the bloc can facilitate progress on these issues

Effie Ncube, a development practitioner and political analyst, said that it appears the bloc is considering Zimbabwe’s readmission in the hope that the gesture will encourage reforms. Ncube said:

If the government takes advantage of the readmission and takes concrete, irreversible and practical measures to address the democratic gap, tackle runaway corruption and realign its practices in line with Commonwealth expectations, then readmission might prove beneficial to the country. However, there is a danger that the government will see readmission as an affirmation of its negative attitude towards democracy and human rights and double down on some of the worst authoritarian practices. If it does, then no reforms whatsoever beyond lip service will take place.

University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies world politics professor Stephen Chan said:

I don’t think the outgoing Commonwealth secretary-general has full support. But Commonwealth members are simply tired of the Zimbabwe issue. Fatigue may see membership by default. Having said that, it would take a small miracle for the Commonwealth to regain the importance it had in the 1980s. It would be welcome to a largely declined club.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi wrote to Scotland, arguing that Zimbabwe’s readmission without reforms would embolden the regime’s repressive practices and implicitly approve its actions. He said:

Reforms are essential for creating an environment where democracy can thrive. Without them, Zimbabweans will remain disenfranchised and the cycle of impunity and corruption will persist. We appeal to the Commonwealth to stand firm in its commitment to these principles. Readmission must be contingent upon demonstrable progress in implementing the necessary reforms.

However, ZANU PF’s Director of Information, Farai Marapira, said that Zimbabwe’s possible re-admission to the Commonwealth was long overdue. Said Marapira:

It is common knowledge that Zimbabwe was arbitrarily and unprocedurally removed from the Commonwealth. We welcome any attempts to address this injustice against Zimbabwe. Furthermore, as the President has said, our doors are open for business, so we welcome all overtures that may benefit our people. We deserve equal seats at congresses of commerce and world affairs and urge other nations to respect this sacrosanct right.

Zimbabwe was suspended from the Commonwealth in 2002 due to widespread criticism of its land reform policies, rigged elections, and human rights abuses. In response, then-President Robert Mugabe withdrew the country from the organisation.

After taking office in 2017 following a military coup, Emmerson Mnangagwa announced in 2018 that Zimbabwe would seek re-admission to the Commonwealth as part of a broader strategy to secure foreign investment and international loans.

