ANC Appeal Committee Confirms Jacob Zuma’s Expulsion
Former South African President Jacob Zuma was officially expelled from the African National Congress (ANC) on Friday.
The party’s National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal upheld his earlier expulsion for endorsing and leading the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri confirmed Zuma’s expulsion. She said (via The Citizen):
This decision reaffirms the ANC’s commitment to revolutionary morality, revolutionary discipline, and democratic centralism.
Bhengu-Motsiri said as a former president of the ANC, he was expected to “embody the highest standards of disciplined leadership” for all members of the party and society. She added:
Discipline is a core foundation of our movement, ensuring unity of purpose and unity in action. It is during testing moments of trial and challenge that the most advanced cadres are distinguished by their unwavering commitment to the principles which have held this movement together, respect for organisational processes, and loyalty to the collective decisions of the movement.
Mr Zuma’s behaviour exemplifies the highest form of ill-discipline and a direct assault on the historical mission of the ANC…
His actions have undermined the unity and cohesion of the movement at a time when it is critical to consolidate and push forward with organisational renewal and confront the pressing challenges facing South Africa.
This severe breach of our organisational foundation necessitated his expulsion to safeguard the ANC’s integrity and ensure that the unity of the organisation remains in form and content.
The ANC officially severed ties with Zuma in July, after the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) decided to expel him following a disciplinary hearing held on July 23 in his absence.
The ANC accused Zuma of violating Rule 25 of the party’s constitution by founding the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in December.
More: Pindula News