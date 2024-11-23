ANC Appeal Committee Confirms Jacob Zuma’s Expulsion

Bhengu-Motsiri said as a former president of the ANC, he was expected to “embody the highest standards of disciplined leadership” for all members of the party and society. She added:

Discipline is a core foundation of our movement, ensuring unity of purpose and unity in action. It is during testing moments of trial and challenge that the most advanced cadres are distinguished by their unwavering commitment to the principles which have held this movement together, respect for organisational processes, and loyalty to the collective decisions of the movement.

Mr Zuma’s behaviour exemplifies the highest form of ill-discipline and a direct assault on the historical mission of the ANC…

His actions have undermined the unity and cohesion of the movement at a time when it is critical to consolidate and push forward with organisational renewal and confront the pressing challenges facing South Africa.

This severe breach of our organisational foundation necessitated his expulsion to safeguard the ANC’s integrity and ensure that the unity of the organisation remains in form and content.