Batch Of Family Planning Pills Recalled In Zimbabwe Due Incorrect Tablet Arrangement
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has recalled a batch of YAZ PLUS contraceptive tablets due to a manufacturing mistake that could affect safety.
Richard Rukwata, MCAZ’s director-general, said the affected batch (WEW961J), made by Bayer in South Africa, had incorrect tablet arrangements.
Instead of 24 pink hormone tablets and 4 orange hormone-free tablets, some packs had 24 orange tablets and 4 pink tablets. Said Rukwata:
This recall is a precautionary measure to protect public health. Non-compliance with product quality specifications can lead to a loss of efficacy and the affected contraceptive may not provide the intended protection. We urge all stakeholders to take immediate action.
Rukwata urged wholesalers, pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals to isolate the affected batch and work closely with Bayer and local distributors.
He also advised consumers using the contraceptive to check the batch number on their packs. He said:
If you find batch WEW961J, stop using it immediately, return it to your pharmacist, and consult a healthcare professional for alternatives.
