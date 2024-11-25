DJ Ribhe Further Remanded, Changes Lawyer

Initially, DJ Ribhe was represented by lawyers Dumisani Mtombeni and Stanley Matandadzi. However, his family has since informed his lawyer, Dumisani Mtombeni, that they have secured a new lawyer for him.

Mtombeni, who is the stable lawyer for Chillspot Records, previously represented DJ Fantan and DJ Levels during their legal issues.

According to prosecutors, on October 16, the victim did not return home from school after her father discovered she had missed two consecutive days.

The following day, around 10 PM, the minor was with DJ Rhibe and others at Mashwede Village, where he allegedly made her drink an unknown substance while smoking shisha.

It is claimed that on October 18 at around 3 AM, the girl and DJ Rhibe went to his residence, where she regained consciousness the next day.

Upon waking, she realized that DJ Rhibe had engaged in sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The girl was later located in Highfield after a missing person report was filed with the police.

The case came to light on October 20 when the complainant was questioned by her father.

Ribhe is the latest member of Chillspot Records to have encountered legal troubles.

Previously, DJ Levels faced rape allegations, which were ultimately dropped by fellow musician Shashl, who had accused him.

Throughout the trial, DJ Levels maintained his innocence, denying that he raped Shashl, his former girlfriend.

DJ Fantan faced charges of domestic violence brought by his estranged wife, Gamu Nemukuyu.

Similar to the situation with DJ Levels, the allegations made by Nemukuyu were also dropped.

