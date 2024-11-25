Magistrate Postpones Sentencing Of Timba, 34 CCC Activists

While Timba and the 34 others were scheduled for sentencing on Monday, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party announced that the sentencing has now been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The party said:

Senator Jameson Timba and other members of the #Avondale78, who were unjustly found guilty, have had their sentence postponed again. The initial sentence was set for today, but the new sentence date is now Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 1115 hours in Court 11. This latest development appears to be a deliberate act by the regime to further persecute innocent individuals who desire a better Zimbabwe, where the constitution is highly respected. The postponement will extend their unjust detention to 164 days.

In delivering the verdict last week, Magistrate Ncube said that while a meeting had undoubtedly taken place, the number of attendees posed a significant risk of public disturbance, thus justifying the conviction. Ruled the magistrate:

The presence of those gathered at 6 Downey Road cannot be overlooked. While the first accused (Timba) claimed he merely provided accommodation and was unaware of the situation’s developments, it is a fact that he facilitated the gathering at his premises.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti presented evidence that on June 16 this year, around 2 PM, police received information about an unsanctioned gathering at Jameson Timba’s house. It is believed the meeting was intended to plan unlawful demonstrations in Harare.

Upon arriving at the location, police reported hearing a large amount of noise and observed a sizable gathering.

When the suspects allegedly began throwing stones at a police vehicle, causing minor damage, reinforcements were called in.

To disperse the crowd, police used tear gas, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

