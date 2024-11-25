Three ZANU PF Provinces In Coordinated Push For Mnangagwa's Term Extension

Mnangagwa has, however, said he will not seek a new term at the end of his current term in 2028 insisting that he is a constitutionalist.

Over the weekend, ZANU PF provincial chairpersons presented a unified message at the meetings, suggesting a coordinated push for Mnangagwa’s term extension.

Addressing ZANU PF inter-district meetings in Zone 3 Kuwadzana and Zone 4 at the Harare provincial offices on Sunday, Harare provincial chairman Godwills Masimirembwa announced that a key resolution was to extend Mnangagwa’s term from 2028 to 2030. He said:

The position is that the resolution was adopted at the conference. As Harare province, we will continue to humbly call on President Mnangagwa to accept the wishes of the people for him to serve beyond 2028. We have heard what has been said by the party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, but we as President Mnangagwa’s children are happy with his performance. We are excited by his leadership, and we continue to knock on his door, humbly requesting that he accept our pleas to enable the process of amending the constitution to take place. The good thing though is that Cde Chinamasa indicated that it is possible to amend the constitution and therefore it is possible to act lawfully, and constitutionally to extend the term of office of the President or to come up with a legal mechanism that will allow the President to serve up to 2030.

Addressing an inter-district meeting in Chikomba on Sunday, Mashonaland East provincial chairman Daniel Garwe said:

The thematic committee which presented on that was led by Cde Chinamasa and he presented the resolutions as they are. After he presented that, we did not see anyone, or people or organisations who objected to the resolutions which then means everyone at the conference was satisfied by all the resolutions including the 2030 one. Our appeal is that you give the feedback as it is, not a distorted one. All the resolutions were adopted and this should be conveyed to people during inter-district meetings. The President said when his term is over, he will leave, he also said that he is a constitutionalist, yes, he is. This is according to the constitution. But let us not mix the constitution and vision. President Mnangagwa has a vision and he needs support, loyalty and endurance. The vision has a destination.

Addressing a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting on Saturday, ZANU PF Masvingo provincial chair Robson Mavhenyengwa said:

We will be taking our conference resolutions to the grassroots in the district because we are coming from our conference (Annual National People’s Conference) and the top amongst the resolutions that we are taking to the grassroots is that President Mnangagwa should remain in office until 2030, that resolution was supported by all provinces (of the party) and that will be our number one resolution when we go to the people in the grassroots. We are saying as Masvingo province we are solidly behind President Mnangagwa’s vision and we fully support that he remains in office until 2030.

ZANU PF argues Mnangagwa should remain in office to finish ongoing projects that are designed to empower, industrialise and modernise Zimbabwe.

