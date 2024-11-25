Unidentified Drones Spotted Over U.S. Air Force Bases In The UK

Reports indicated that five to six drones were involved, with their activity appearing to be coordinated.

U.S. defence officials are currently investigating the drones’ origin, though they have ruled out the possibility of hobbyist drones.

There is no evidence to suggest that the drones posed a threat or were able to collect sensitive intelligence.

In response, the UK Ministry of Defence assured that they take such threats seriously, maintaining robust counter-drone security measures at defence sites.

Mildenhall is home to the only permanent U.S. air refuelling wing in Europe, while Lakenheath houses the USAF’s 48th Fighter Wing, which has played a key role in post-9/11 operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Both the U.S. and UK governments have declined to comment further on the incident.

