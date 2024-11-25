US$26,000 Stolen In Armed Robbery At Cowdray Park Home

8 minutes ago Mon, 25 Nov 2024 06:02:37 GMT

A Bulawayo family lost nearly US$26,000 to three armed robbers who raided their Cowdray Park home on Friday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, saying the suspects were armed with an unknown firearm and a pistol.

The robbers attacked a couple and other family members in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, before making off with the cash, five cellphones, and a wristwatch. Police said:

