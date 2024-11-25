US$26,000 Stolen In Armed Robbery At Cowdray Park Home
A Bulawayo family lost nearly US$26,000 to three armed robbers who raided their Cowdray Park home on Friday.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, saying the suspects were armed with an unknown firearm and a pistol.
The robbers attacked a couple and other family members in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, before making off with the cash, five cellphones, and a wristwatch. Police said:
Police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo on 22/11/24.
Three unknown suspects who were armed with an unknown firearm and a pistol attacked a couple and some family members before stealing USD 25 918. 00 cash, five cellphones and a wristwatch.
In a separate armed robbery incident, four unknown suspects, armed with an unidentified pistol, attacked a couple in Kambuzuma, Harare, on Saturday. The robbers stole US$4,870 in cash and two cellphones.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is urging anyone with information that may assist in solving these robbery cases to come forward and report to the nearest police station.
