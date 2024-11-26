Shingi Munyeza Loses US$4,930 In Fake Chrome Deal

6 minutes ago Tue, 26 Nov 2024 10:34:28 GMT

Businessman Shingi Munyeza lost US$4,930 in a deal to buy chrome that went sour after a dealer, who posed as an agent for ZimAlloys, turned out to be a con artist.

According to H-Metro, Simbarashe Elvis Kariwo, the man Munyeza claims deceived him, appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded in custody for bail considerations.

The case has been postponed to Friday.

