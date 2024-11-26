Pindula|Search Pindula
Shingi Munyeza Loses US$4,930 In Fake Chrome Deal

6 minutes agoTue, 26 Nov 2024 10:34:28 GMT
Businessman Shingi Munyeza lost US$4,930 in a deal to buy chrome that went sour after a dealer, who posed as an agent for ZimAlloys, turned out to be a con artist.

According to H-Metro, Simbarashe Elvis Kariwo, the man Munyeza claims deceived him, appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded in custody for bail considerations.

The case has been postponed to Friday.

The court heard that on June 10, at Samatsatsa Complex in Harare, Kariwo allegedly misrepresented himself as an agent of ZimAlloys, claiming to be in the business of selling chrome.

Kariwo then took Munyeza to Sutton Mine in Mutorashanga, introducing him to supposed “mine managers.”

Munyeza, believing Kariwo’s claims, gave him US$4,930 for the chrome deal.

Kariwo did not supply the chrome as promised. Munyeza later followed up with the mine and discovered that Kariwo was not their agent.

Munyeza then filed a police report upon realising he had been duped.

In court, Polite Chikiwa appeared for the State, while Killian Mandiki represented Kariwo.

