ZIFA Avoids Debate On Councillors' Voting Eligibility

Regarding the credibility of the councillors, we all have different thoughts about different people and opinions but legally speaking if no case has been put forward, and then a conviction, at least, that can incriminate an individual member, we cannot do anything about it. We also need to highlight that law is law. These people are independent, this is what the ZIFA statutes are saying. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 The councillors are coming and we are not even sure who is coming because they will give us their own delegates.

The ZIFA elections are scheduled to take place at the Rainbow Towers on January 25 next year. The deadline for submitting nominations is December 11, with candidates required to pass an eligibility test before being considered for the final shortlist, which will be confirmed by December 23.

Sanyamandwe said that current ZIFA officials holding positions within the association’s structures must step down before submitting their nominations for the executive committee. She said:

If you want to run for exco (executive committee) office but you are still holding a position within the membership structures, the electoral code is very clear. Issues to do with conflict of interest should not be tolerated. So, they should do the needful.

The upcoming ZIFA elections will be conducted in line with the new Electoral Code and the revised statutes of ZIFA, which will be adopted by the ZIFA Congress.

The ZIFA executive committee will consist of 11 members, including the president and two vice presidents, one of whom must be a woman.

All candidates seeking a position on the executive committee must not have any prior criminal convictions.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment