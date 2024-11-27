Pindula|Search Pindula
Five Killed In Horrific Truck Accident Near Chisengu Estate

8 minutes agoWed, 27 Nov 2024 10:06:42 GMT
Five Killed In Horrific Truck Accident Near Chisengu Estate

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on Tuesday, November 26, at around 4:30 PM near a curve close to Chisengu Estate.

Five people were killed while two others were injured in the accident.

The ZRP gathered that the driver of a Nissan Diesel truck, which was carrying six passengers, lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road.

The vehicle plunged into a steep valley before finally landing on its wheels.

It is suspected that the truck may have been speeding when it approached the curve, leading to the driver losing control.

The bodies of the victims were retrieved and transported to Chimanimani and Mutambara Hospitals for post-mortem examinations.

Meanwhile, the two injured people were taken to Mutambara Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

