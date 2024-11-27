Five Killed In Horrific Truck Accident Near Chisengu Estate

8 minutes ago Wed, 27 Nov 2024 10:06:42 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on Tuesday, November 26, at around 4:30 PM near a curve close to Chisengu Estate.

Five people were killed while two others were injured in the accident.

The ZRP gathered that the driver of a Nissan Diesel truck, which was carrying six passengers, lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road.

Feedback