Parirenyatwa Hospital Appeals For Assistance In Identifying Car Accident Victim
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has appealed to the public for help in identifying a patient who was involved in a car accident and brought to the facility by the police.
In a statement, the hospital said that the patient was found without any identification and is currently suffering from memory loss, which has left him unable to recall any details about himself or the accident. Reads the statement:
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals would like to inform the public about an unknown person found at the hospital.Feedback
The patient was brought in by Police Officers after being involved in a car accident. The patient is suffering from memory loss and has no identification particulars with him.
Accordingly, we are appealing to the general public to raise awareness on the status of the said patient in order to help in his identification.
Those with information should contact the Public Relations Office at the following hotline numbers: +263 712 131 881 and +263 712 131 883.
